Ryan Jeffers vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Rays Player Props
|Twins vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Rays
|Twins vs Rays Odds
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 59.0% of his games this year (46 of 78), Jeffers has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in 21 games this year (26.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Rays
- Click Here for Christian Vázquez
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
- Click Here for Alex Kirilloff
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Carlos Correa
- Click Here for Dónovan Solano
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
- Click Here for Willi Castro
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.297
|AVG
|.246
|.395
|OBP
|.349
|.523
|SLG
|.408
|12
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|20
|41/13
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.07, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .201 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.