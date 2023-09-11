Andrew Stevenson vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Andrew Stevenson -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Andrew Stevenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Andrew Stevenson At The Plate
- Stevenson is batting .222 with a walk.
- In four of eight games this year, Stevenson got a hit, but only one each time.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Stevenson has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Andrew Stevenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.250
|.000
|OBP
|.294
|.000
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.07, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .201 against him.
