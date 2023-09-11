The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .265.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 44 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has homered in 9.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his plate appearances.

Kirilloff has an RBI in 21 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (27.8%), including three multi-run games (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .233 AVG .298 .319 OBP .386 .392 SLG .474 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 16 RBI 16 33/14 K/BB 37/12 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings