The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis will square off against the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Target Field.

Twins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth-best in baseball with 201 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .425.

The Twins have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (664 total).

The Twins rank 16th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.93 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.207).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.64 ERA and 199 strikeouts through 170 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.

Lopez is looking to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Lopez will try to prolong a 20-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Guardians W 20-6 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets W 5-2 Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets W 8-4 Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets - Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays - Home - - 9/12/2023 Rays - Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays - Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech 9/15/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Jesse Scholtens

