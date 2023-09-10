How to Watch the Twins vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis will square off against the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank sixth-best in baseball with 201 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in MLB, slugging .425.
- The Twins have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
- Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (664 total).
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota's 3.93 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.207).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.64 ERA and 199 strikeouts through 170 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- Lopez is looking to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Lopez will try to prolong a 20-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|W 20-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Kodai Senga
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|W 8-4
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|David Peterson
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tylor Megill
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Zack Littell
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Michael Kopech
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jesse Scholtens
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.