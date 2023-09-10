A couple of hot hitters, Carlos Correa and Pete Alonso, will try to keep it going when the Minnesota Twins face the New York Mets on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +165 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have put together a 56-38 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.6% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by bookmakers 142 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-65-7).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-29 33-38 31-29 44-37 56-51 19-15

