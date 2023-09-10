Today's MLB schedule features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays.

We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Philadelphia Phillies (78-63) take on the Miami Marlins (73-69)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.196 AVG, 42 HR, 93 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.196 AVG, 42 HR, 93 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.349 AVG, 6 HR, 63 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -186 +158 9.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (87-56) play the Seattle Mariners (79-63)

The Mariners will take to the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.318 AVG, 19 HR, 70 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.318 AVG, 19 HR, 70 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.282 AVG, 29 HR, 95 RBI)

TB Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -149 +127 7

The Detroit Tigers (65-77) host the Chicago White Sox (55-87)

The White Sox will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 27 HR, 77 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 27 HR, 77 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 35 HR, 72 RBI)

DET Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -130 +110 9

The New York Yankees (70-72) play the Milwaukee Brewers (79-62)

The Brewers will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 62 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 62 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

NYY Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -130 +110 7.5

The Atlanta Braves (92-49) face the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76)

The Pirates will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 35 HR, 91 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 35 HR, 91 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.268 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

The Washington Nationals (64-78) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-55)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 24 HR, 77 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 24 HR, 77 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.314 AVG, 38 HR, 99 RBI)

WSH Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -124 -103 7.5

The Boston Red Sox (72-70) host the Baltimore Orioles (90-51)

The Orioles will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 92 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 29 HR, 92 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

BOS Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -113 -107 10

The Toronto Blue Jays (79-63) face the Kansas City Royals (44-99)

The Royals will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.271 AVG, 28 HR, 85 RBI)

TOR Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -188 +158 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (73-71) host the St. Louis Cardinals (63-79)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 77 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 77 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.274 AVG, 26 HR, 88 RBI)

CIN Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -117 -103 10

The Minnesota Twins (75-67) play the New York Mets (64-77)

The Mets will take to the field at Target Field against the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 43 HR, 103 RBI)

MIN Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -193 +162 8.5

The Houston Astros (81-62) host the San Diego Padres (67-76)

The Padres will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.287 AVG, 26 HR, 101 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.287 AVG, 26 HR, 101 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.257 AVG, 28 HR, 85 RBI)

HOU Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -147 +125 10

The Chicago Cubs (76-67) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.319 AVG, 24 HR, 88 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.319 AVG, 24 HR, 88 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI)

CHC Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -146 +123 9

The Texas Rangers (77-64) play host to the Oakland Athletics (44-98)

The Athletics will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 22 HR, 85 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 22 HR, 85 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.254 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)

TEX Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -248 +205 9.5

The Los Angeles Angels (66-77) face the Cleveland Guardians (68-75)

The Guardians will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.273 AVG, 22 HR, 73 RBI)

CLE Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -184 +155 8.5

The San Francisco Giants (72-70) face the Colorado Rockies (51-90)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.289 AVG, 22 HR, 54 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.289 AVG, 22 HR, 54 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -248 +204 7.5

