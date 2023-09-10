Will Justin Jefferson pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Last year Jefferson was targeted 184 times and reeled in 128 passes for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game), the highest total on the current Vikings roster, with eight TDs.

Jefferson had a receiving touchdown in seven of 17 games last season (and had multiple receiving TDs once).

He had a rushing touchdown in one game last year, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Justin Jefferson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 11 9 184 2 Week 2 @Eagles 12 6 48 0 Week 3 Lions 6 3 14 0 Week 4 @Saints 13 10 147 0 Week 5 Bears 13 12 154 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 8 6 107 0 Week 8 Cardinals 8 6 98 0 Week 9 @Commanders 13 7 115 1 Week 10 @Bills 16 10 193 1 Week 11 Cowboys 5 3 33 0 Week 12 Patriots 11 9 139 1 Week 13 Jets 11 7 45 1 Week 14 @Lions 15 11 223 0 Week 15 Colts 16 12 123 1 Week 16 Giants 16 12 133 1 Week 17 @Packers 5 1 15 0 Week 18 @Bears 5 4 38 0 Wild Card Giants 9 7 47 0

