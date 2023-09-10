In the Week 1 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Johnny Mundt find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Johnny Mundt score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a TD)

Mundt's stats last year included 21 targets and 19 receptions for 140 yards (10.8 per game) and one TD.

Mundt had a receiving touchdown in one of 13 games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Johnny Mundt Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 3 3 17 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Lions 2 2 23 0 Week 4 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 6 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 1 0 Week 8 Cardinals 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Commanders 1 1 1 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 8 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 2 20 0 Week 13 Jets 1 1 12 0 Week 15 Colts 1 1 7 0 Week 16 Giants 1 1 16 0 Wild Card Giants 1 1 12 0

