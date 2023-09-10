Alex Kirilloff vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Kirilloff has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 9.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has an RBI in 21 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 28.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.239
|AVG
|.298
|.326
|OBP
|.386
|.402
|SLG
|.474
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|33/14
|K/BB
|37/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Megill (8-7 with a 5.28 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 5.28 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .294 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.