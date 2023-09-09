Across three different rounds, there are nine matches today in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023, the best being a match between No. 154-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik and No. 232 Haruka Kaji. The action in Osaka, Japan will be streaming live.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Date: September 9

September 9 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Today - September 9

Match Round Match Time No. 403 Momoko Kobori vs. No. 226 Eudice Wong Chong Qualification Round 1 12:05 AM ET Despina Papamichail vs. Naiktha Bains Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:25 AM ET Ankita Raina vs. Yuki Naito Qualifying Qualification Round 1 12:55 AM ET Sohyun Park vs. Xiaodi You Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:05 AM ET Kateryna Bondarenko vs. Sakura Hosogi Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:25 AM ET Alexandra Eala vs. Fernanda Contreras Gomez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:40 AM ET Himeno Sakatsume vs. Natsumi Kawaguchi Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:50 AM ET Valeria Savinykh vs. Carol Zhao Qualifying Qualification Final 9:00 PM ET Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Haruka Kaji Qualifying Qualification Final 9:00 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Mandlik vs. Kaji

The 22-year-old Mandlik is 15-14 this year, and still looking for her first tournament victory.

Kaji, who holds a 1-2 record in two tournaments so far this year, has yet to claim a tournament victory.

Mandlik has played 22.4 games per match in her 29 matches so far this year (across all court types).

Mandlik has played 14 matches on hard courts this year, and 21.4 games per match.

Thus far this year, Mandlik has won 58.0% of her service games and 42.2% of her return games.

Kaji has played three matches this year across all court types, averaging 20.0 games per match and winning 43.3% of those games.

Kaji averages 20.0 games per match and 8.6 games per set through three matches on hard courts this year.

Kaji is 14-for-22 in service games (to compile a winning percentage of 63.6%) and 9-for-23 in return games (39.1%) on all surfaces.

Bet on Mandlik or Kaji to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Carol Zhao Na-Lae Han 7-5, 6-2 Qualification Round 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.