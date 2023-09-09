Willi Castro vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .247 with 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 27 walks.
- In 53 of 94 games this season (56.4%) Castro has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (18.1%).
- He has homered in four games this year (4.3%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has had an RBI in 22 games this season (23.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (37 of 94), with two or more runs six times (6.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|52
|.238
|AVG
|.254
|.326
|OBP
|.332
|.418
|SLG
|.343
|14
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|12
|35/13
|K/BB
|46/14
|14
|SB
|15
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.