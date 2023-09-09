Big South Games Today: How to Watch Big South Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Week 2 college football schedule features four games involving teams from the Big South. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Big South Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Clemson Tigers
|2:15 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Robert Morris Colonials
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Elon Phoenix at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|LIU Post Pioneers at Bryant Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
