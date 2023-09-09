Twins vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 9
Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (74-67) versus the New York Mets (64-76) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 9.
The Twins will give the nod to Kenta Maeda (3-7) against the Mets and David Peterson (3-7).
Twins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have been favorites in 93 games this season and won 55 (59.1%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has entered 51 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 28-23 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 656 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 3
|@ Rangers
|L 6-5
|Kenta Maeda vs Jon Gray
|September 4
|@ Guardians
|W 20-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|September 5
|@ Guardians
|W 8-3
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Bibee
|September 6
|@ Guardians
|L 2-1
|Joe Ryan vs Gavin Williams
|September 8
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Dallas Keuchel vs Kodai Senga
|September 9
|Mets
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs David Peterson
|September 10
|Mets
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tylor Megill
|September 11
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 12
|Rays
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Zack Littell
|September 13
|Rays
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Taj Bradley
|September 14
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Michael Kopech
