The North Dakota State Bison (1-0) are an overwhelming 35.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Maine Black Bears (0-1). This matchup has an over/under of 49.5 points.

On offense, North Dakota State has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FCS by putting up 513.0 yards per game. The defense ranks 54th (338.0 yards allowed per game). Maine is putting up 12.0 points per game on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 14.0 points per contest (26th-ranked) on defense.

North Dakota State vs. Maine Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ESPN+

North Dakota State vs Maine Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Dakota State -35.5 -115 -115 49.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

North Dakota State Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota State had four wins in 11 games against the spread last year.

The Bison were favored by 35.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

North Dakota State had six of its 11 games go over the point total last season.

North Dakota State finished with a 7-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 77.8% of those games).

The Black Bears have played as an underdog of or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bison have an implied win probability of 0.0%.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

In 15 games last year, Cam Miller passed for 1,975 yards (131.7 per game), with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.6%.

Miller also rushed for 561 yards and 15 TDs.

In 15 games, Hunter Luepke rushed for 619 yards (41.3 per game) and nine TDs.

Luepke also had 14 receptions for 196 yards and four TDs.

Kobe Johnson ran for 965 yards (64.3 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Johnson scored one touchdown, with five catches for 36 yards.

In 15 games, TaMerik Williams ran for 702 yards (46.8 per game) and eight TDs.

Spencer Waege had 19 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and 11 sacks last year.

In 15 games in 2022, James Kaczor delivered one interception to go with 37 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and five sacks.

Dawson Weber registered 1.0 sack to go with 1.0 TFL, 24 tackles, and five interceptions in 15 games played a season ago.

In 2022, Michael Tutsie had one interception in addition to 39 tackles and 2.0 TFL.

