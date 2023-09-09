North Dakota State vs. Maine Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
In the contest between the North Dakota State Bison and Maine Black Bears on Saturday, September 9 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Bison to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
North Dakota State vs. Maine Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Dakota State (-35.1)
|55.3
|North Dakota State 45, Maine 10
Maine Betting Info (2023)
- The Black Bears are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Black Bears' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.
Bison vs. Black Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Dakota State
|35.0
|10.0
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Maine
|12.0
|14.0
|--
|--
|12.0
|14.0
