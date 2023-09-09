Kyle Farmer vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Kyle Farmer (hitting .421 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Guardians.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks while hitting .252.
- Farmer has recorded a hit in 51 of 93 games this year (54.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (12.9%).
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 93), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (22 of 93), with more than one RBI five times (5.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.2%.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.260
|AVG
|.245
|.331
|OBP
|.293
|.402
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|18
|37/8
|K/BB
|34/9
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Peterson (3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
