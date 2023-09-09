The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

David Peterson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .261 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks.

In 71.6% of his 67 games this season, Polanco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12 games this year (17.9%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has had an RBI in 24 games this year (35.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .282 AVG .237 .356 OBP .331 .542 SLG .381 18 XBH 9 8 HR 4 27 RBI 14 37/15 K/BB 31/16 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings