Jordan Luplow -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on September 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

Luplow is hitting .220 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

This season, Luplow has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Luplow has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this season (26.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .286 AVG .143 .444 OBP .250 .286 SLG .143 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings