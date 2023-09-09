On Saturday, Carlos Correa (hitting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 113 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .406. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

In 66.7% of his games this year (84 of 126), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (19.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 18 games this year, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this season, Correa has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 67 .217 AVG .244 .302 OBP .322 .367 SLG .439 20 XBH 27 6 HR 12 28 RBI 35 61/27 K/BB 63/28 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings