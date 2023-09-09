Carlos Correa vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (hitting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 113 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .406. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (84 of 126), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (19.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 18 games this year, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Correa has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|67
|.217
|AVG
|.244
|.302
|OBP
|.322
|.367
|SLG
|.439
|20
|XBH
|27
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|35
|61/27
|K/BB
|63/28
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 18th of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
