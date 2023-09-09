The Auburn Tigers (1-0) and the California Golden Bears (1-0) meet at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Auburn is compiling 492 yards per game on offense (31st in the FBS), and rank 59th on defense, yielding 301 yards allowed per game. Things have been going well for Cal on both offense and defense, as it is putting up 669 total yards per game (fourth-best) and ceding just 225 total yards per game (24th-best).

Auburn vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Auburn vs. Cal Key Statistics

Auburn Cal 492 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 669 (19th) 301 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225 (23rd) 289 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (4th) 203 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 312 (28th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has racked up 141 yards (141.0 ypg) on 10-of-17 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 15 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on three carries.

The team's top rusher, Sean Jackson, has carried the ball five times for 64 yards (64.0 per game), scoring one time.

Jeremiah Cobb has been handed the ball five times this year and racked up 57 yards (57.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Malcolm Johnson Jr.'s team-high 59 yards as a receiver have come on two catches (out of two targets).

Jay Fair has hauled in five receptions totaling 56 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Shane Hooks' two catches have yielded 41 yards.

Cal Stats Leaders

Ben Finley has thrown for 279 yards on 70.6% passing while recording one touchdown pass with one interception this season.

Jaydn Ott has rushed for 188 yards on 20 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Isaiah Ifanse has totaled 54 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching three passes for 21 yards.

Jeremiah Hunter's 64 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has six catches on eight targets with one touchdown.

Monroe Young has put up a 63-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on six targets.

Mavin Anderson's three targets have resulted in two grabs for 41 yards.

