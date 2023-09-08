After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Mets (who will start Kodai Senga) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 26 walks while hitting .247.

Castro has had a hit in 52 of 93 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (18.3%).

In 4.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (23.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (38.7%), including six games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 52 .235 AVG .254 .321 OBP .332 .420 SLG .343 14 XBH 10 3 HR 2 15 RBI 12 34/12 K/BB 46/14 13 SB 15

Mets Pitching Rankings