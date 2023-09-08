The Minnesota Twins (73-67) and New York Mets (64-75) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Guardians, and the Mets a series split with the Nationals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Dallas Keuchel (1-1) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (10-7) will answer the bell for the Mets.

Twins vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 5.06 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (10-7, 3.08 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel

The Twins will send Keuchel (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 5.06 ERA this season with 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across five games.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (10-7) takes the mound first for the Mets in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.08, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.

Senga is aiming to notch his sixth straight quality start in this outing.

Senga will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 25 outings this season.

The 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.08), 30th in WHIP (1.228), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

