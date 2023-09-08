Ryan Jeffers vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on September 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Jeffers has gotten a hit in 45 of 77 games this season (58.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (11.7%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has an RBI in 21 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.296
|AVG
|.246
|.392
|OBP
|.349
|.528
|SLG
|.408
|12
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|20
|39/12
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (10-7) takes the mound for the Mets in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.08 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks sixth, 1.228 WHIP ranks 30th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
