On Friday, Max Kepler (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kodai Senga TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .248 with 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 35 walks.

In 56.5% of his games this season (61 of 108), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 21 games this season (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this season, Kepler has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.0% of his games this season (41 of 108), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 59 .281 AVG .220 .346 OBP .293 .520 SLG .430 21 XBH 20 10 HR 11 25 RBI 27 43/17 K/BB 47/18 0 SB 0

