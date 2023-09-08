A pair of the league's top scorers -- Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.6 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.3) -- square off when the Chicago Sky (16-22) host the Minnesota Lynx (19-19) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sky

Minnesota averages just 2.9 fewer points per game (80.2) than Chicago gives up to opponents (83.1).

Minnesota has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The Lynx have compiled an 11-2 straight-up record in games they shoot above 45.1% from the field.

Minnesota's three-point shooting percentage this season (32.5%) is only 0.9 percentage points lower than opponents of Chicago are averaging (33.4%).

The Lynx are 9-6 in games when the team makes more than 33.4% of their three-point attempts.

Chicago and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Chicago averaging 1.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx are averaging 81.9 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 80.2.

In its past 10 games, Minnesota is allowing 84.7 points per game, the same number of points it is allowing per game this season.

The Lynx are draining 7.9 three-pointers per contest with a 36.7% three-point percentage in their last 10 games, compared to their season averages of 6.8 and 32.5%.

Lynx Injuries