On Wednesday, Max Kepler (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .251.

In 57.0% of his games this year (61 of 107), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 21 games this year (19.6%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Kepler has an RBI in 38 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41 of 107 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 58 .281 AVG .224 .346 OBP .298 .520 SLG .439 21 XBH 20 10 HR 11 25 RBI 27 43/17 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 0

