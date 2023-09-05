The Minnesota Vikings right now have +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +270

+270 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, 11 Vikings games hit the over.

Minnesota had the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings went 8-1 at home last year and 5-3 away from home.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).

In addition, Cousins ran for 97 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, catching 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Jordan Hicks totaled 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6000 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +4500 12 November 27 Bears - +6000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1100 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

