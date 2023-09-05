Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings right now have +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +270
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 11 Vikings games hit the over.
- Minnesota had the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.
- The Vikings went 8-1 at home last year and 5-3 away from home.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).
- In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Vikings Impact Players
- Kirk Cousins had 29 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.9% of his throws for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game).
- In addition, Cousins ran for 97 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, catching 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).
- In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 receptions for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Jordan Hicks totaled 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.
Vikings Player Futures
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
