When the Minnesota Twins (72-66) and Cleveland Guardians (66-72) square of at Progressive Field on Tuesday, September 5, Sonny Gray will get the nod for the Twins, while the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee to the mound. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Guardians have +105 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (7-6, 2.87 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (10-3, 3.03 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 54, or 59.3%, of the 91 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Twins have gone 45-33 (57.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Guardians have come away with 28 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win 22 times in 53 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+170) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

