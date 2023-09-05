The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians will send Sonny Gray and Tanner Bibee, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs play on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 198 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 10th in baseball with a .425 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .242 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (642 total).

The Twins are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.215).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (7-6 with a 2.87 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 157 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Gray is trying to notch his third straight quality start in this outing.

Gray will look to build upon a 14-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

In six of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers W 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers W 9-7 Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians W 20-6 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel - 9/9/2023 Mets - Home Kenta Maeda Kodai Senga 9/10/2023 Mets - Home Pablo Lopez David Peterson 9/11/2023 Rays - Home - -

