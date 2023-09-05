Ryan Jeffers vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ryan Jeffers (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .271 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this season (45 of 76), with at least two hits 15 times (19.7%).
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (27.6%), Jeffers has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.2%), including six games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.250
|.392
|OBP
|.349
|.528
|SLG
|.414
|12
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|20
|39/12
|K/BB
|43/15
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
