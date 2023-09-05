On Tuesday, Royce Lewis (.643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected six RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .317 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.

Lewis has recorded a hit in 31 of 44 games this season (70.5%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has had an RBI in 19 games this season (43.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 47.7% of his games this year (21 of 44), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 19 .267 AVG .377 .333 OBP .400 .511 SLG .584 10 XBH 6 6 HR 5 17 RBI 22 25/8 K/BB 17/2 2 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings