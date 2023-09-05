Royce Lewis vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Royce Lewis (.643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected six RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Guardians.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .317 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 10 walks.
- Lewis has recorded a hit in 31 of 44 games this season (70.5%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has had an RBI in 19 games this season (43.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 47.7% of his games this year (21 of 44), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.267
|AVG
|.377
|.333
|OBP
|.400
|.511
|SLG
|.584
|10
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|22
|25/8
|K/BB
|17/2
|2
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
