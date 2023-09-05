Matt Wallner vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner, who went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-6 with a home run) in his previous game against the Guardians.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .235 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Wallner has gotten a hit in 23 of 51 games this year (45.1%), including nine multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (25.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (19.6%).
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (47.1%), including six games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.287
|AVG
|.167
|.410
|OBP
|.276
|.609
|SLG
|.364
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|9
|34/9
|K/BB
|22/7
|2
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 152 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.