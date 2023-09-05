Jorge Polanco vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jorge Polanco (hitting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco has 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .265.
- In 46 of 64 games this year (71.9%) Polanco has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (21.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Polanco has an RBI in 23 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.281
|AVG
|.245
|.352
|OBP
|.346
|.547
|SLG
|.391
|18
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|13
|36/14
|K/BB
|29/16
|2
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.03 ERA and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.