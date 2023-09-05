Joey Gallo vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Guardians.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .174.
- Gallo has picked up a hit in 38 of 105 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (18.1%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.0% of his games this season, Gallo has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (30.5%), including multiple runs in four games.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.153
|AVG
|.194
|.280
|OBP
|.318
|.328
|SLG
|.542
|13
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|16
|13
|RBI
|27
|74/23
|K/BB
|68/25
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 152 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.03, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.
