On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Guardians.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has nine doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .174.

Gallo has picked up a hit in 38 of 105 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (18.1%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.0% of his games this season, Gallo has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (30.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .153 AVG .194 .280 OBP .318 .328 SLG .542 13 XBH 18 5 HR 16 13 RBI 27 74/23 K/BB 68/25 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings