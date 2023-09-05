Carlos Correa vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, on September 5 at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.309), slugging percentage (.400) and total hits (110) this season.
- Correa enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .364 with one homer.
- Correa has had a hit in 82 of 123 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 23 times (18.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.5% of his games this year, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38.2% of his games this year (47 of 123), he has scored, and in seven of those games (5.7%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|65
|.211
|AVG
|.247
|.295
|OBP
|.322
|.345
|SLG
|.447
|18
|XBH
|27
|5
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|34
|60/26
|K/BB
|62/27
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bibee (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
