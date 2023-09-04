Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in MLB action with 192 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota ranks 12th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .240 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Minnesota has the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (622 total runs).

The Twins rank 17th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.209).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (9-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Lopez has 17 quality starts this year.

Lopez will try to prolong a 19-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers W 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers W 9-7 Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel - 9/9/2023 Mets - Home Kenta Maeda Kodai Senga 9/10/2023 Mets - Home Pablo Lopez David Peterson

