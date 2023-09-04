How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank sixth in MLB action with 192 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .240 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.
- Minnesota has the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (622 total runs).
- The Twins rank 17th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.209).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez (9-7 with a 3.72 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 164 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 28th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Lopez has 17 quality starts this year.
- Lopez will try to prolong a 19-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Gavin Williams
|8/30/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/1/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Max Scherzer
|9/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-7
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Jon Gray
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|-
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Kodai Senga
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|David Peterson
