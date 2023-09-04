The Cleveland Guardians and Bo Naylor take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Progressive Field.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +115 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Time: 6:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 53 of the 90 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58.9%).

Minnesota has gone 31-27 (winning 53.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Minnesota has played in 137 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-63-7).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-29 31-37 30-28 41-37 53-50 18-15

