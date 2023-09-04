Royce Lewis vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .683 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Rangers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .307 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
- Lewis has had a hit in 30 of 43 games this year (69.8%), including multiple hits 11 times (25.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (23.3%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Lewis has had an RBI in 18 games this year (41.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 46.5% of his games this year (20 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|18
|.267
|AVG
|.356
|.333
|OBP
|.382
|.511
|SLG
|.534
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|16
|25/8
|K/BB
|17/2
|2
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Giolito (7-11) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 153 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels -- the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.45), 38th in WHIP (1.275), and 15th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
