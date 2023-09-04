The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .683 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Rangers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .307 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.

Lewis has had a hit in 30 of 43 games this year (69.8%), including multiple hits 11 times (25.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (23.3%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

Lewis has had an RBI in 18 games this year (41.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 46.5% of his games this year (20 of 43), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Other Twins Players vs the Guardians

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 18 .267 AVG .356 .333 OBP .382 .511 SLG .534 10 XBH 5 6 HR 4 17 RBI 16 25/8 K/BB 17/2 2 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings