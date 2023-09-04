The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .224 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

In 44.0% of his 50 games this season, Wallner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.0% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has driven home a run in 12 games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 23 games this season (46.0%), including five multi-run games (10.0%).

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 20 .287 AVG .133 .410 OBP .257 .609 SLG .300 13 XBH 4 7 HR 3 20 RBI 6 34/9 K/BB 21/7 2 SB 0

