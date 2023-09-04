On Monday, Joey Gallo (.174 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .168 with nine doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

Gallo has picked up a hit in 37 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 17.3% of his games in 2023 (18 of 104), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 20.2% of his games this year (21 of 104), with two or more RBI nine times (8.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 of 104 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .153 AVG .183 .280 OBP .310 .328 SLG .514 13 XBH 17 5 HR 15 13 RBI 25 74/23 K/BB 68/25 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings