Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Rangers on September 3, 2023
Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Carlos Correa and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 105 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 58 RBI.
- He's slashed .224/.305/.390 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 90 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI.
- He's slashed .254/.322/.485 on the season.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Gray Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Jon Gray (8-7) for his 25th start of the season.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Gray has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 31-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.199 WHIP ranks 25th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|9
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|4.0
|7
|5
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 11
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 5
|5.1
|6
|5
|3
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jon Gray's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 153 hits with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a .273/.344/.453 slash line on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 125 hits with 35 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .338/.402/.643 slash line so far this season.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.