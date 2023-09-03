When the Texas Rangers (75-60) match up with the Minnesota Twins (71-65) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, September 3 at 2:35 PM ET, Adolis Garcia will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Twins have +120 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.69 ERA)

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 53 out of the 90 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 33-24 (winning 57.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Twins have come away with 18 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Twins had a record of 3-2.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+310) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+240)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

