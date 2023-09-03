Matt Wallner vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.407 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 15 walks while batting .222.
- Wallner has had a hit in 21 of 49 games this season (42.9%), including multiple hits eight times (16.3%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (18.4%), homering in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this season (24.5%), Wallner has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (18.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|19
|.287
|AVG
|.123
|.410
|OBP
|.242
|.609
|SLG
|.298
|13
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|6
|34/9
|K/BB
|20/6
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Gray (8-7) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.60), 25th in WHIP (1.199), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
