Twins vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 2
Saturday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (75-59) against the Minnesota Twins (70-65) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 2.
The Rangers will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 3.50 ERA).
Twins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.
- The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (39.5%) in those games.
- Minnesota has a mark of 1-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (608 total), Minnesota is the 16th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Twins have the seventh-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 27
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 28
|Guardians
|W 10-6
|Kenta Maeda vs Xzavion Curry
|August 29
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Gavin Williams
|August 30
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Bibee
|September 1
|@ Rangers
|W 5-1
|Joe Ryan vs Max Scherzer
|September 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Jon Gray
|September 4
|@ Guardians
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|September 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tanner Bibee
|September 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Gavin Williams
|September 8
|Mets
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs TBA
