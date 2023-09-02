The Drake Bulldogs (0-0) visit the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-0) at Alerus Center on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

North Dakota put up 375.8 yards per game on offense last season (63rd in the FCS), and it ranked 82nd defensively with 398.6 yards allowed per game. Drake ranked 16th-worst in scoring offense last season (17.6 points per game), but it played a little better on defense, ranking 67th with 28.1 points allowed per game.

North Dakota vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

North Dakota vs. Drake Key Statistics (2022)

North Dakota Drake 375.8 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.2 (98th) 398.6 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.7 (38th) 147.8 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126 (94th) 228 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.2 (86th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

North Dakota Stats Leaders (2022)

Tommy Schuster's previous season stat line: 2,728 passing yards (227.3 per game), 250-for-364 (68.7%), 20 touchdowns and five picks.

Last season, Tyler Hoosman ran for 1,003 yards on 176 carries (83.6 yards per game) and scored 12 times.

Last year Isaiah Smith put up 447 rushing yards on 61 carries (37.3 yards per game), with four rushing touchdowns. He also made his name known on the passing side, with 25 receptions for 319 yards (26.6 per game) and three TDs.

Bo Belquist picked up 63 receptions for 811 yards and six touchdowns last season. He was targeted 67 times, and averaged 67.6 yards per game.

Garett Maag tacked on 582 yards on 42 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 47 times, and averaged 48.5 receiving yards per game.

Drake Stats Leaders (2022)

Ian Corwin completed 44.7% of his passes to throw for 1,350 and 10 touchdowns last season. Corwin also contributed in the run game, accumulating one touchdown on 19.5 yards per game.

Dorian Boyland averaged 63 rushing yards and tallied five rushing touchdowns.

Trey Radocha was targeted 1.4 times per game and collected 369 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Colin Howard collected one touchdown and had 335 receiving yards (30.5 ypg) in 2022.

Brandon Langdok worked his way to two receiving touchdowns and 253 receiving yards (23 ypg) last season.

