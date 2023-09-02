MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, September 2
Saturday's MLB slate features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Phillies and the Brewers, who will be sending Aaron Nola and Colin Rea to the hill, respectively.
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for September 2.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Marlins at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send JT Chargois (2-0) to the hill as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Trevor Williams (6-8) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.
|MIA: Chargois
|WSH: Williams
|34 (32.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (130.2 IP)
|3.34
|ERA
|4.82
|7.2
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Nationals
- MIA Odds to Win: -115
- WSH Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Nationals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (7-4) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will look to Paul Blackburn (3-4) when the clubs meet on Saturday.
|LAA: Canning
|OAK: Blackburn
|19 (98.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (84.2 IP)
|4.38
|ERA
|4.15
|10.0
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Angels at Athletics
- LAA Odds to Win: -125
- OAK Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (3-4) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Logan Allen (6-7) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|TB: Littell
|CLE: Allen
|22 (58.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (107.1 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|3.61
|7.8
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Rays at Guardians
- TB Odds to Win: -120
- CLE Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-2) to the hill as they play the Reds, who will look to Andrew Abbott (8-4) when the teams face off Saturday.
|CHC: Assad
|CIN: Abbott
|24 (79 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (88.2 IP)
|2.96
|ERA
|3.35
|6.8
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Reds
- CHC Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (11-7) to the bump as they play the Mets, who will counter with David Peterson (3-7) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|SEA: Castillo
|NYM: Peterson
|27 (164.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (84.1 IP)
|3.07
|ERA
|5.23
|9.9
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Mets
- SEA Odds to Win: -140
- NYM Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (2-6) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Mike Clevinger (6-6) when the clubs play Saturday.
|DET: Olson
|CHW: Clevinger
|16 (72.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (97.2 IP)
|5.10
|ERA
|3.32
|9.7
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Tigers at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -110
- DET Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Astros Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (4-8) to the bump as they take on the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (10-9) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|NYY: Severino
|HOU: Brown
|17 (81.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (133 IP)
|6.64
|ERA
|4.53
|7.9
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -185
- NYY Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Astros
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-8) to the hill as they play the Royals, who will counter with Alec Marsh (0-7) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|BOS: Houck
|KC: Marsh
|15 (76.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (49.1 IP)
|4.93
|ERA
|5.47
|8.2
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Royals
- BOS Odds to Win: -190
- KC Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Royals
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Dallas Keuchel (1-1) to the hill as they take on the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (8-10) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|MIN: Keuchel
|TEX: Montgomery
|4 (18 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (152.1 IP)
|3.50
|ERA
|3.19
|3.0
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Twins at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -190
- MIN Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Twins at Rangers
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Thomas Hatch (1-1) to the mound as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Drew Rom (0-2) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|PIT: Hatch
|STL: Rom
|13 (19.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (9 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|8.00
|7.3
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -155
- PIT Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Nola (12-8) to the hill as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Rea (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|PHI: Nola
|MIL: Rea
|27 (167.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.30
|ERA
|-
|9.4
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Brewers
- PHI Odds to Win: -145
- MIL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Ty Blach (1-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|COL: Blach
|26 (139 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (48 IP)
|3.63
|ERA
|3.94
|9.5
|K/9
|4.9
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rockies
- TOR Odds to Win: -200
- COL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (9-6) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Slade Cecconi (0-0) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|BAL: Bradish
|ARI: Cecconi
|24 (133.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (21 IP)
|3.03
|ERA
|2.57
|8.8
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Diamondbacks
- BAL Odds to Win: -130
- ARI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Padres Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Kyle Harrison (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Blake Snell (11-9) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|SF: Harrison
|SD: Snell
|2 (9.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (149 IP)
|1.86
|ERA
|2.66
|14.9
|K/9
|11.7
Vegas Odds for Giants at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -175
- SF Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Padres
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (11-4) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Bobby Miller (8-3) when the clubs play Saturday.
|ATL: Elder
|LAD: Miller
|26 (149.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (87.2 IP)
|3.50
|ERA
|4.00
|6.4
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Braves at Dodgers
- ATL Odds to Win: -115
- LAD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Braves at Dodgers
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
