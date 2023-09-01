When the Texas Rangers (75-58) and Minnesota Twins (69-65) match up at Globe Life Field on Friday, September 1, Max Scherzer will get the call for the Rangers, while the Twins will send Joe Ryan to the mound. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +130. The game's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.71 ERA) vs Ryan - MIN (9-8, 4.33 ERA)

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 53 out of the 88 games, or 60.2%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 27-16 (62.8%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-4 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have won in 16, or 38.1%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Twins have won three of eight games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 1-2.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Gallo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+280) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+210) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+230) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+280) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

