Royce Lewis vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.250 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has five doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .307.
- Lewis has gotten a hit in 28 of 40 games this year (70.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has had an RBI in 17 games this year (42.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (45.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|15
|.267
|AVG
|.367
|.333
|OBP
|.387
|.511
|SLG
|.533
|10
|XBH
|4
|6
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|12
|25/8
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer (12-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.71), 14th in WHIP (1.128), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
