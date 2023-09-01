Max Kepler vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Max Kepler -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on September 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks while batting .252.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 58 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has hit a home run in 20.6% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- Kepler has had an RBI in 36 games this season (35.3%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|53
|.281
|AVG
|.225
|.346
|OBP
|.294
|.520
|SLG
|.455
|21
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|25
|43/17
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Scherzer (12-5) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 161 strikeouts through 138 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 27th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.
