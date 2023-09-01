Two of the WNBA's top players will be on display when Rhyne Howard (17.6 points per game, 14th in league) and the Atlanta Dream (17-19) travel to face Napheesa Collier (21.1, fourth) and the Minnesota Lynx (17-19) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Dream

Minnesota's 79.7 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 84.2 Atlanta gives up to opponents.

Minnesota has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The Lynx have put together a 15-5 straight-up record in games they shoot above 43.1% from the field.

Minnesota is making 32.3% of its shots from three-point distance, which is only 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 33.5% Atlanta's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Lynx are 8-6 when shooting above 33.5% as a team from three-point range.

Atlanta and Minnesota rebound at nearly the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 1.8 more rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 77.7 points per contest, two fewer points their than season average of 79.7.

Minnesota is ceding 84.4 points per game in its last 10 games, which is 0.7 fewer points than it is allowing for the season (85.1).

The Lynx are sinking 7 threes per contest over their last 10 games, which is 0.3 more than their average for the season (6.7). Likewise, they own a better three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (34.5%) compared to their season average from downtown (32.3%).

